Report: Rodgers plans to play for Packers this season

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — After a bleak offseason filled with rumors about three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, Packers fans may have a glimmer of hope.

According to a tweet from NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport, Rodgers has told people close to him that he intends to play for the Packers this upcoming season, a topic that has generated no small amount of controversy this offseason.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Rodgers himself has not made any official statement about his future with the team, but Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is hopeful to bring back his strong roster in full.

According to a Tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gutekunst plans to build this team around Rodgers, and said he is “hopeful for a positive outcome.”

Looking ahead, Gutekunst says he looks forward to building off a dominant 2020 season with a returning nucleus led by Aaron Rodgers. Says they’ve been working tirelessly to resolve the issues “and remain hopeful for a positive outcome.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

Packers training camp begins Wednesday, with players due to report Tuesday. Thus far, Rodgers has not reported to any team activities this offseason.