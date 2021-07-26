Skip to Content

Police: IS sympathizers behind attempt on ex-Maldives leader

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives police say a local group that sympathizes with the Islamic State group carried out an assassination attempt in May on former President Mohamed Nasheed. They say they have arrested the suspected ringleader and nine others. Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his home. The homemade bomb, planted in a parked motorbike, also injured four bystanders, including a British national. Nasheed underwent several lifesaving surgeries and has recovered from his injuries. Police say the suspects said Nasheed, considered a moderate with close links to the West, wasn’t following Islamic values. 

