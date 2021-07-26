Skip to Content

Police chase crosses Iowa bike race path

5:05 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a car chase briefly crossed an Iowa bike race’s path. The Des Moines Register reports a state trooper tried to pull over a driver Sunday in northwestern Iowa’s Buena Vista County. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the driver took off on a gravel road after the trooper smelled marijuana in the car. The driver briefly crossed the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa route south as it fled. Another trooper set a trap to deflate the car’s tires, which caused the car to flip. The driver bailed before the car rolled and was arrested.

Associated Press

