Pandemic leaves Indians mired in massive medical debts

NEW DELHI (AP) — Life has been tentatively returning to normal in India as coronavirus cases have declined. But, for many, the worst may lie ahead as they deal with the crushing financial aftermath of huge piles of medical bills. Most Indians don’t have health insurance and costs for COVID-19 treatment have left them drowning in debt. In New Delhi, a father is pleading online for help from strangers on a crowdfunding website after his son’s medical bills surpassed $50,000. In the northeastern town of Imphal, a woman is facing a similar struggle after losing her sister, her mother and the family’s savings to the pandemic. Experts say such losses are bound to hinder a revival of the country’s battered economy.