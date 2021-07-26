Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes

TOKYO (AP) — Each Olympics aims to set the highest level of television standards. The head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games wants to reach this goal by banishing overly sexualized images of female athletes. A wider Olympic program targets gender equity on the field of play and on screen. One mantra for broadcasters is “sport appeal, not sex appeal.” Olympic Broadcasting Services chief executive Yiannis Exarchos says viewers will no longer see the kind of close-ups on women’s bodies they might have seen at past Olympics. It comes as more female athletes oppose wearing uniforms they believe exploits their sexuality.