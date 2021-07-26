NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will require all municipal workers to get coronavirus vaccines by mid-September or face weekly COVID-19 testing. The move announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio follows last week’s announcement mandating vaccinations or weekly testing for public health care workers as the city battles a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant. About 65% of adults in the city are fully vaccinated, but new vaccinations have plunged since a peak in early April. Some of the unions representing city workers are balking at the new policy. They say the city can’t impose the requirement without negotiations.