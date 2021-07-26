Moderna expanding kids vaccine study to better assess safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moderna plans to expand the size of its COVID-19 vaccine study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more study participants under age 12. The announcement comes as U.S. cases are rising and schools are preparing to welcome students back to classrooms. At the same time, FDA continues to review rare cases of heart inflammation reported in several hundred young people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Pfizer is also testing its vaccine in young children. On Monday, the company said that if it makes changes to its testing program, it will provide an update then.