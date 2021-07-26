Mobile barber shop provides free haircuts for kids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - "I grew up that kid that could use a free haircut."

William Burt, the founder and owner of K'z Korner and Kut Kings barbershop grew up in an underserved community in Mississippi. He says his mother raised four boys and worked two jobs to care for the family.

"If there's anything that I can do to kind of [help] the efforts of the parents, single parents, whether it be mothers or fathers, then I'm here if a haircut helps," Burt said.

In March, legislation passed allowing mobile barber shops to operate in Iowa. Since June, Burt has held around five free haircut events.

On July 26, the bus rolled up to Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids where Burt provided haircuts for children.





"The list is endless of people that need services out here that do not get regular attention," Burt said. The non-profit hopes to help veterans, single parents and those facing homelessness. "My goal is to shine light on that," Burt continued.

Burt says he plays an uncle role with the kids. "I like finding out, the name, school... see what their goals are, if they're playing basketball, I'm a sports fan so I usually talk to the kids about sports," Burt said.

In the future, Burt hopes to upgrade the bus and create a team of barbers. The next stop for the bus is Evansdale on Aug. 3.

