Maryland gov honors swimmer who withdrew from Paralympics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s governor has honored deaf and blind swimmer Becca Meyers with a citation after the three-time gold medalist withdrew from the Paralympics in Tokyo upon being told she couldn’t bring her mother as her personal care assistant. Gov. Larry Hogan awarded her the citation on Monday honoring what he called her “bravery for highlighting the issue of inequality and access for people with disabilities.” The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were increased restrictions on the delegation size at the Tokyo Games, and just one slot for a personal care assistant to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers.