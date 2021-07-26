Judge tells county to retrieve some COVID-19 relief payments

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan county has been ordered to claw back COVID-19 relief payments from some of its workers after a resident challenged the way the federal money was approved. It’s the latest development in a controversy over how Republicans who control government in Shiawassee County handled a windfall from the federal government. A judge directed the county to recover any “hazard pay” bonuses that exceed $5,000. Attorney Philip Ellison says county commissioners violated Michigan’s open meeting law on July 15. Ellison says the injunction doesn’t affect frontline county employees who received $1,000 to $2,000. Ellison is targeting larger payments that went to elected officials and senior employees in Shiawassee County.