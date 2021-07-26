Judge: Ex-CIA worker can represent himself in espionage case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says a former CIA software engineer can represent himself at his upcoming retrial on espionage charges. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty ruled Monday that Joshua Schulte had shown that he was sure he wanted to act as his own lawyer. Schulte faces an October trial on charges that he leaked CIA secrets to WikiLeaks. Schulte has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he made what prosecutors say was the largest leak of classified information in CIA history. WikiLeaks published the material in 2017. At his first trial, a jury deadlocked on espionage charges while convicting him of lesser charges.