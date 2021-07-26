Gas prices remain nearly a dollar per gallon higher than last year

Iowa gas prices have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.97/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa.

Gas prices in Iowa are 4.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 90.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Iowa is priced at $2.65/g today while the most expensive is $3.46/g, a difference of 81.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today. The national average is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:

July 26, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 26, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.74/g)

July 26, 2018: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

July 26, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

July 26, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

July 26, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

July 26, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

July 26, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

July 26, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

July 26, 2011: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Quad Cities- $3.06/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

Des Moines- $3.01/g, down 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

Omaha- $3.04/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.07/g.

"With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new Covid cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC's increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "However, we aren't yet in the clear - U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren't slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer."