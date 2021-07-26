Former Nevada ‘sundown town’ stands by siren amid reckoning

MINDEN, Nev. (AP) — Efforts to silence a century-old siren that blares every night in Minden, Nevada, are sparking debates over how to confront the region’s history of racism and violence. The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California associates the siren with a historic “sundown ordinance” that once made it illegal for them to be in public after nightfall. Residents of the mostly white town defend it as a tradition that marks time and honors first responders. After state lawmakers banned the siren, the Washoe Tribe’s chairman and Minden town manager agreed to move the siren to 5 p.m. but the compromise left many tribal members unsatisfied.