Farley library set to close as Western Dubuque School District expands

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- As a result of a large influx of students in the Western Dubuque School District, the public library inside Drexler Elementary in Farley will be closing this week.

The library is going to be officially closed as of July 31. Then there will be a renovation to begin to repurpose the old library into a facility to be useful to students. Whether the library is to be remodeled to make a new classroom or some other resource for students to use is still up in the air.

This won't be the last Farley residents will see of the public library.

"The only reason we're closing is because the Western Dubuque School District is growing like crazy and they need space," Director of the library Mike Wright said. "Whenever we get another facility in Farley, it will be its own building."

The library will remain closed until plans for a new spot are finalized.