Excessive Heat Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Hardin County

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 102 to

to 110 possible.

* WHERE…Much of central Iowa

* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&