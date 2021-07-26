Excessive Heat Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Franklin County
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 102 to
to 110 possible.
* WHERE…Much of central Iowa
* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&