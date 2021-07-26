Evacuations, cat rescued in North Liberty fire on Sunday

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Residents were evacuated and a cat was rescued during a building fire in North Liberty on Sunday afternoon.

The North Liberty Fire Department was called to 1557 Burr Drive at 2:23 p.m. on Sunday after neighbors found an exterior fire and alerted the occupants, who were able to evacuate.

Multiple crews responded and were able to control the fire in 26 minutes. Firefighters deployed hose lines to control the fire on the exterior of the house, which has spread to the attic. They located and rescues a cat.

Officials say there's extensive fire and smoke damage to the home, but the estimated loss hasn't been determined yet.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents, but the fire was contained before it could spread to the connected units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.