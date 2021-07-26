Duterte to deliver final speech to Congress amid crises

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is to deliver his final state of the nation speech before Congress. He’s winding down his six-year term amid a raging pandemic and a battered economy. His legacy is also overshadowed by a bloody antidrug crackdown that set off complaints of mass murder before the International Criminal Court. Allies defended the populist leader Monday with documentaries on state-run TV and speeches. They highlighted his administration’s efforts to fight criminality, poverty, corruption and decades-long communist and Muslim insurgencies, as well as build infrastructure. But increasingly vocal opponents have pounded on Duterte’s missteps and handling of key issues.