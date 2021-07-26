Dubuque Co. Sheriff: Death at fairgrounds appears natural

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Dubuque County Sheriff's office is dispelling a rumor related to a death at the fairgrounds this afternoon.

On Monday, July 26th, a death was reported at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The sheriff's office says the person was located in their sleeping quarters. Authorities believe the death was due to natural causes.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, officials say a rumor circulating on Facebook related to the death is completely false. Inaccurate posts on social media attributed the death to the Ferris wheel ride. According to the sheriff's office, there is no relation between this incident and the safety of fair rides or attractions.