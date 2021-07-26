Cedar Rapids Police looking for help identifying burglary suspects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Rapids Police have released several security footage images of two burglary suspects who they need help in identifying.

Police say a burglary occured in a southwest Cedar Rapids residential neighborhood early last Friday morning, July 23.

The suspects were allegedly using a dark-colored truck with a temporary Novak Auto Sales & Repair license plate, which authorities have already contacted.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information can contact CRPD at (319) 286-5337 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463).