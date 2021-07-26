California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

California and New York City have announced that they would require all government employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or face weekly COVID-19 testing. The moves come as officials race to beat back a summer surge driven by the delta variant. Meanwhile, in a possible sign that increasingly dire health warnings are getting through to more Americans, vaccination rates began to creep up again over the weekend. The numbers offer hope that the nation could yet break free of the coronavirus if people who have been reluctant to receive the shot are finally inoculated.