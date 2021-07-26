Businesses prepare for nearly 16,000 RAGBRAI riders

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Cyclists are on their way to Waterloo and businesses are preparing for the influx of customers.

The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa kicked off Sunday in Le Mars, Iowa. Some 15,000 riders took off after the ride was canceled for the first time in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riders will make their way across the state over 7 days before ending in Clinton, Iowa along the Mississippi River.

For Best Western Hotel in downtown Waterloo, they're preparing for a big payoff.

"It's just amazing the magnitude of what RAGBRAI will do to the impact of downtown, not only our property but everything else while they're here," Vice President Rod Lindquist said.

According to Lindquist, Best Western Plus in Waterloo says they are fully booked.

"For this event, we filled up as soon as it was announced," Lindquist said. "We filled up a month ago, everything was full."

Lindquist says staff is supplying new operations to accommodate those after a long ride.

"We are allowing them to bring bikes into their rooms, and they leave early Thursday morning," Lindquist said. "We are going to be serving them all a breakfast at 5 a.m. to get them off and on their way out."

Experience Waterloo says they've communicated with small businesses on what to expect when RAGBRAI rides into Waterloo.

"What we've done is work with small businesses to make sure they are aware of our strategy when it comes to food vendors," Experience Waterloo's Tavis Hall said. "This is so they can work on expedited menus to get people through their establishment smoother and faster."

Hall predicts around $2.5 Million dollars will impact local businesses in Waterloo.