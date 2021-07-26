Blahnik’s fate in the hands of the jury as they deliberate his role in Chris Bagley’s murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The jury in the trial of Drew Blahnik is now deliberating whether he is guilty or not guilty of the charges against him.

Blahnik was supposed to take the stand today to testify in his defense and the defense changed their plans. The jury was excused while the state and defense spent the morning arguing over what was to be included in the jury instructions.

In its closing arguments, the state said Blahnik killed Bagley in cold blood because Bagley was messing up everyone's drug business and had stolen $200,000 from Andy Shaw.

The defense said there was no evidence of a hit, that the witnesses who testified against him were motivated by their own futures in prison and that Blahnik was a trained combat soldier.

Leon Spies is Blahnik's defense attorney.

"Not knowing how to get in or get out it's just absolutely inconceivable that someone is going to plot -- with his experience -- a murder in that kind of environment," Spies argued.

In its rebuttal, the state said Blahnik was also a trained actor and the witnesses - although drug users and sellers - testified they will never forget the sounds of air leaving Bagley's body as he was being murdered in front of their eyes.

Monica Slaughter is the Assistant Linn County Attorney who made closing arguments today.

"You don't forget stuff like that, you don't forget those types of details. You don't forget the sound of someone's blood gurgling out of their throat after they've been murdered in your living room," Slaughter said.

The jury was excused to begin deliberating at 4:11 p.m. with nearly 60 instructions.

Families and friends of both Blahnik and Bagley filled the courtroom to hear closing arguments and jury instructions. Some of Bagley's family members said they expected a quick verdict, as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Blahnik is charged with murder in the first degree, obstruction of prosecution and abuse of a corpse. If found guilty of all charges, Blahnik faces life in prison with no chance of parole.



