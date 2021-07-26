Black Hawk County makes final preps for RAGBRAI

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The cyclists are coming and leaders in Black Hawk County are gearing up for the thousands of bikes set to fill city streets on Wednesday for RAGBRAI.

The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa kicked off Sunday in Le Mars, Iowa. Some 15,000 riders took off after the ride was cancelled for the first time in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riders will make their way across the state over 7 days before ending in Clinton, Iowa along the Mississippi River.

DAY 1: RAGBRAI riders go from Le Mars to Sac City on day one

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson participated in the RAGBRAI some years ago.

"If you've never seen it, that sea of humanity on bicycles for miles is amazing," Thompson said.

As sheriff, he's been part of the planning in keeping riders and residents safe when the ride stops in Waterloo on Wednesday, July 28th. Riders will be able to camp at Exchange Park off Conger Street. A large event area will be set up near the Waterloo amphitheatre with music, vendors, and more.

Medical personnel will be on hand both at the park and near the event site as the heat index is likely to be well into the triple digits. Thompson says the heat is their top concern when it comes to safety. He's planning to have salaried staff come on board Wednesday.

"We're helping Waterloo in augmenting their staff. I'm putting boats in the water, so our water safety patrol will be patrolling the waterways," Thompson said.

He explained that he wants to patrol the waters because of the heat and the campgrounds being along the Cedar River. The sheriff anticipates that folks may opt for a swim to cool off and alcohol could also be a factor in any possible incidents.

Still, many issues could be on the roads and not necessarily in Waterloo as riders will come in through the northwestern corner of the county, passing through several smaller communities.

"Just understand that that first day is going to be difficult. We've got to get those folks through, and, frankly, our priority is going to be the cyclists. Motoring traffic is going to have to expect delays," Thompson said.

In terms of the downtown festival, Experience Waterloo Executive Director Tavis Hall says things are falling into place.

"We could sue some additional support from our community on the day after for cleanup," Hall said Monday.

For more details on all the events visit Experience Waterloo's website here.