Police standoff in Waterloo ends peacefully

UPDATE #2: Waterloo Police say a standoff with one man refusing to come out of his house ended peacefully early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of West Mullan Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a weapons violation. Upon arrival, they received word from witnesses that a shot had been fired, and that a woman was allegedly involved in the incident. Witnesses told police the incident involved a dispute between the man and woman.

At roughly 12:40 a.m. Monday, the man came out of his house peacefully and was arrested. Police say a child was also in the house during the over two-hour standoff. The child and the man are both unharmed; no injuries have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

UPDATE: The standoff on West Mullan Avenue in waterloo has ended as of 12:40 a.m.

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo police are currently at the scene of a home in the 600 block of West Mullan Avenue in Waterloo. Officers have been speaking to a person through a bull horn saying they'll fill the house with tear gas if they don't open the door to them. Police have been speaking to them, as if there's likely another individual inside the home as well.

Neighbors nearby told our KWWL crew on scene that the incident started around 10:30 Sunday night. One person in the area described the incident as a man threatening a woman, and they also say it's a man who has barricaded himself inside the home from police. Neighbors also told our crew that the man had fired a gunshot into the air.

Police have blocked off both South Street and Randolph Street, leading towards West Mullan Avenue. The photo below was taken by our crew from an alleyway looking northbound towards West Mullan.