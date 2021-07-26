1A State Baseball: Kee High wins and Grundy Center loses in the 1st round

CARROLL(KWWL)--It had been 17 years since Carroll's Merchants Park last hosted a state tournament game – which is actually 11 years shorter than the last time Grundy Center last played in one.

The Spartans – the eight seed in the eight team 1-A field struggled against perennial power Remsen-Saint Mary's –

Grundy Center already down 3 in the second as Hawks pitcher Blaine Harpenau helps his own cause – the RBI base hit made it 4, nothing –

and it really got bad in the fourth – Cael Ortmann knocks a rope in to the gap – 2 runs score in what turned in to a 10 run inning –

while Grundy Center never got the wheels turning as they fall 14, nothing in 5 – but coach Pat Brown says it doesn't take away from what his team accomplished --

Pat: “These guys are good kids. They work hard. They do everything they're asked to do. Winners win and today we didn't win, but we're still winners.”

Kee High — making their 20th appearance, but first in a decade — sat tied with New London early —

But Chance Colsh breaks it up, scoring on the wild pitch, 2-1 Keehawks in the second

Up 3, 1 in the 4th now as Dalton Dibert hits the dribbler — it’s thrown away as Jonah Reinke scores — 4-1 Kee in control,

New London did get within one in the 7th — but Dibertb shuts the door stranding the tying run —

Kee is in to the semis with a 4-3 win

Dalton: “That was just insane. I knew it was a full count, a lot of emotions. Everything's riding on that last pitch. Gave him the high fastball. He swung at it and missed it, the emotions were just insane. It was awesome.”

And Rick this team knows what Kee High used to be — a juggernaut in class 1A — they hope to channel some of that with top seed Saint Mary’s on deck on Wednesday