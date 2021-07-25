Germans divided over restrictions for the unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — German politicians are deeply divided over a warning by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if COVID-19 infection numbers reach new heights in the coming months. Chief of staff Helge Braun told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn’t expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany. But Braun said unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like restaurants, movie theaters and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high.” His comments fueled an ongoing debate in German politics about potential vaccination requirements. The issue has proven divisive, even within Merkel’s own Christian Democrats party.