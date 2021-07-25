University reports shots fired in downtown Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The University of Iowa sent out an alert to students and faculty stating a report of shots fired in the pedestrian mall.

At 1:15 a.m. the University of Iowa Hawk Alert system sent out a report of shots fired in the pedestrian mall. This comes a few hours after the downtown block party ended where hundreds of people were present.

At 2:14 a.m. the Hawk Alert was updated saying police were still searching for a suspect.

Around 10 p.m. in a separate incident, a KWWL reporter noticed a heavy police presence around the 2600 block of Muscatine Avenue, and saw police placing a handgun into an evidence bag.

KWWL has reached out to the Iowa City Police Department regarding both instances. This is a developing story. Stick with us on-air and online as more details become available.