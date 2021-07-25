Two taken to hospital after vehicles collide on Dubuque Road

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two women were taken to Waterloo's Allen Hospital Saturday morning after they collided on Dubuque Road.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office reports they Tamila Thimmesch, 59 of Aurora, Iowa, was driving westbound in a Chevy Silverado truck on Dubuque Road. Thimmesch began taking a right turn into a driveway in the 12000 block of Dubuque and was rear-ended by MacKenzie Solomon, 22 of Jesup, who was driving a white Chevy Impala.

Both Thimmesch and Solomon were transported to Allen Hospital with minor injuries. Solomon received a citation for Failure to Stop in Assured Clear Distance. Both vehicles were towed with severe damage.

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and Jesup Fire and Ambulance also responded to this incident.