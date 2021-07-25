TRACKING: Hot, but not as humid

Today: Partly cloudy, hot, but not as humid for today. Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Skies clear overnight. North winds are light. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Monday: We start the work week off mostly sunny and hot. Winds shift out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear for Monday night, with low temperatures dropping to the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Things start heating up around here on Tuesday. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 90s, with dew points in the low 70s. That’s the “air you can wear”. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph.

This Week: Oppressive heat and humidity continue through Wednesday, with highs nearing the triple digits. You may want to limit your time outdoors if you can. Temperatures fall back to the low 90s by the end of the work week. We may not see any rain until Thursday.