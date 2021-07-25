TRACKING: Hazy, hotter and muggier weather

Tonight: It will be a fairly comfortable summer night with lower humidity and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. The wind will be light and the sky will be partly cloudy.

Monday: Dew points creep back up in the lower to middle 60s. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer in the lower to middle 90s. The wind will be south/southwest 5-15 mph. You’ll notice a little more haze in the sky from wildfire smoke. Air quality may be impacted, but no worse than what it’s been in previous days.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: The dome of heat remains anchored over us and this will bring the hottest days of the week. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s Tuesday, with some upper 90s Wednesday. Dew points creep back into the 70s created Heat Index values 100°-110°. This heat will be dangerous, so be sure to stay plenty hydrated if you spend any amount of time outside.

A weak cold front moves through Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a chance for a few showers and storms. Temperatures will be back in the 80s with lower humidity by the end of the week.