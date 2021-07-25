Three people injured in two separate Iowa City shootings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Over the weekend, two separate shootings took place in Iowa City which left three people injured.

Iowa City police first responded to the 2600 block of Muscatine Avenue Saturday around 9:17 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired. After investigating the scene, authorities determined a fight had broken out between several people, and at least two fired guns. The fired shots left one man with non-life threatening injuries after being hit in the leg.

Ka'Leck Bolden, 23 of Iowa City, was arrested and charged for their connection to the shooting. They're being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Iowa City police responded to another report of shots fired around 1:10 a.m. Sunday. The incident occurred inside the Pedestrian Mall in the city's downtown. Police determined after investigating the scene, that a fight in the alley by Fieldhouse Bar broke out between several people, in which one person fired off shots into the crowd.

A 24-year old female and 17-year old male were both shot, but are believed to have sustained non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, as it remains under investigation.

The University of Iowa sent out an alert to students and faculty at 1:15 a.m. Where the said there had been a report of shots fired.

Police don't believe the two shootings are related, and haven't determined if they're related to any of the recent shootings that have happened in Iowa City.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the people shown in the video from outside of the Fieldhouse bar.