The jewel of the 1964 Olympics: The Yoyogi National Stadium

TOKYO (AP) — The Yoyogi National Stadium was the architectural jewel of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. It’s being used again for the current Tokyo Olympics and remains one of the most important buildings of the 20th century. Yoyogi’s sweeping roof is anchored to earth and held up by steel cables — like a suspension bridge — and connects modern design with many traditional forms found in Japanese temples and shrines. Yoyogi is ageless like a 500-year-old European cathedral and sits next door to the sprawling park and Meiji Shrine in central Tokyo. Small by today’s standards, it was the swimming venue in ’64 where American teenager Don Schollander won four gold medals.