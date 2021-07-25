RAGBRAI riders go from Le Mars to Sac City on day one

LE MARS, Iowa (KWWL) - The 48th annual RAGBRAI is officially underway, after starting Sunday morning in the city of Le Mars.

Riders went 83.8 miles Sunday, eventually ending in Sac City. Sunday's leg was the second-longest of the seven-day trek, with day five being slightly longer at 84.7. Temperatures were helped by cloud cover Sunday, starting in the 60s and warming into the 90s in the afternoon.

"Day one, it was awesome! I felt like I was at home, just cruising. Nice beautiful people, nice beautiful land. I loved the greenery. The friendship of all the people was awesome!" Roslyn Roger said, a first-time rider from Texas.

Riders are making an overnight stop in Waterloo on Wednesday. KWWL is having an Olympics Watch Party for riders inside Young Arena from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Riders can cool off and watch Wednesday's coverage of the games.

KWWL will also air its 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts from downtown Waterloo on Wednesday, to be in the middle of the action.