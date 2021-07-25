Pelosi appoints 2nd GOP critic of Trump to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot.

She's pledging that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.” The committee is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, hearing from police officers who battled the rioters on Jan. 6. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has said the GOP will not participate after Pelosi refused to accept the members he picked.

Pelosi has already put Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney on the committee. Kinzinger says he “humbly accepted” the committee assignment, saying Americans need to know the truth on “how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.