Mashalltown woman dead after crash Saturday

UPDATE: A family member reached out to KWWL on Sunday to clarify that Tuttle was driving a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 48-year-old woman from Marshalltown is dead after she was ejected from her vehicle on Saturday.

Police records show the accident happened on Main Street Road. That report says Shelly Anne Tuttle was ejected from her vehicle after a car hit her from behind. Tuttle suffered fatal injuries from that ejection. Her body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's office. Police report Tuttle was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver has not been charged yet but the crash is under investigation.