Swim showdown: US star Ledecky, Aussie to battle for gold

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky opened her Olympic program as the top qualifier in the 400-meter freestyle, setting up a showdown with Ariarne Titmus of Australia. Ledecky advanced with a time of 4 minutes, 0.45 seconds on Sunday. Titmus was third-quickest in 4:01.66. The first of their multiple showdowns in Tokyo comes in the final on Monday. Defending 100 breaststroke champion Lilly King of the U.S. advanced to the semifinals. American Ryan Murphy, the 100 backstroke Olympic champion, moved on to the semifinals.