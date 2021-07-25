ISU’s conference future unclear as Big 12 executive committee meets with OU, Texas

(KWWL) -- The Big 12 is throwing a last minute "Hail Mary." Bob Bowlsby announced the league's executive committee met with Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and University of Texas President Jay Hartzell on Sunday, likely to make a pitch to keep the two schools in the Big 12. According to recent reports, the two schools are expected to apply for membership in the SEC Conference.

If the move were to happen, it would leave schools like Iowa State in a Big 12 without its two flagship programs. That might cause the school to look at other options as ISU has reportedly made contact with the Big Ten Conference.

As for the Sunday meeting, Bowlsby says the conference is willing to discuss different proposals to keep Texas and Oklahoma in the fold.

“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Bowlsby stated. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”

Reports say Oklahoma and Texas could make their official petition to the SEC this week.