Friends, family hold vigil to pray for safe return of missing 11-year old Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KWWL)- In Montezuma, it is hard to drive a block without seeing a missing person's poster or orange ribbon tied around the pole. People are still keeping 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson in their prayers.

He was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, in Montezuma. Nearly two months after he was first reported missing, community members held a vigil for him Sunday afternoon at Montezuma High School.

Dianne Hoffman, who organized the vigil, said she wanted to give Xavior's family a renewed sense of hope. She asked those in attendance to take fliers and spread them around different communities in the state to get his name and face in front of more people.

"We are not going to back down. We are going to make sure that everybody sees his face," she said. "He could be anywhere, so it is essential to get his picture out there and to give them some hope."

For Xavior's Aunt Michelle Harrelson, it is not knowing what happened to him that hurts the most.

"I know his mom and dad want them home, and our whole family wants him home," Harrelson said. "We are a really close-knit family, and we spend a lot of time together, especially in the summer and over the holidays and we're missing someone."

She described feeling a roller coaster of emotions through good days and bad days. She is heartbroken but not deterred and holding out hope that Harrelson will be found safely.

"Just seeing his face (on missing person's poster) kind of hurt sometimes, but at the same time, I know the more that we see his face, the more he's out there and the better chance we have of bringing him home safely because somebody could see him."

During the vigil on Sunday, friends, family, and strangers held a moment of silence and released balloons and butterflies in the 11-year-old's honor. They prayed for Xavior, his safety and that he would be found and reunited with his family.

"Today was just about letting the family know that we've got them and they're not they're not alone," Hoffman said.

Harrelson pleaded with the community to come forward, saying someone somewhere must know something about what happened to Xavior. Organizers asked volunteers to spread his face and flyers everywhere, hoping someone somewhere will provide the key tip.

"Kids don't just disappear. They don't just go missing in the middle of the night or day or any time. They just don't vanish," she said. "If anybody has any information on him. Or if anybody thinks they see him, just please call and report it."

Harrelson asked supporters to contact law enforcement first with any tips or information before sharing it publicly on social media.

Anyone with information related to Harrelson's disappearance is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff's office at 641-623-2107.

You can also leave a tip by clicking here.

There is also a $34,268 reward fund for any information in the 11-year-olds disappearance.

The Harrelson family thinks issuing an amber alert for Xavior could have helped the search. In May, Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials said one was not issued for his case because it "did not meet the criteria."

Michelle has created a petition to change the amber alert system. She believes it would have allowed them to mobilize the community quicker.

"Even if Xavier were to come home right now, I'd still be doing this because it started as because of Xavier, but now it's because of all the kids that are missing, and nobody knows about," Harrelson said. "There are so many families that are going through what we're going through and worry every night with the pain of, you know, not having him here with us."

Xavior's family plan to push both Congress and Iowa state lawmakers for a change in hopes of ensuring no other family will have to go through this.

"This did not need to happen. That Amber Alert should have been issued," Hoffman said. "His name should have been plastered within hours instead of it taking the days."

Xavior's family is beyond grateful for the support they have received from the community. Michelle said there are no words to describe how much they appreciate those spreading Xavior's name around the country.