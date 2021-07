DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A 23-year-old man died Saturday night after crashing with a semitruck in Dubuque County.

Nicholas Silich was driving southbound on Highway 151 around 10:30 p.m. when he hit a semitruck that was crossing the highway on Monastery Road near the Dubuque Regional Airport.

Silich was wearing a seatbelt but still died as a result of injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.