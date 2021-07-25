DeChambeau, Rahm out of Olympics after positive COVID tests

TOKYO (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are known for their towering drives but they won’t make it to the tee box at the Olympics. The last two U.S. Open champions became the best-known athletes to drop out of the Tokyo Games after testing positive for COVID-19. DeChambeau’s positive came before he left the United States for Tokyo. The musclebound American famous for his game-changing swing speed will replaced by Patrick Reed. Rahm was flagged for COVID-19 for the second time in two months. He had a six-shot lead at the Memorial in early June when he was forced to withdraw because of a positive test.