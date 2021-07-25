California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters. Meanwhile, numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire had already leveled a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark Saturday. An updated damage estimate was not available Sunday. That blaze is 21% contained. Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It’s 46% contained. Fires also burned in Washington, Idaho and Montana.