Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 44 injured

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say 10 people have been killed and at least 44 others injured when a bus swerved off a highway and crashed. Police say the crash happened early Sunday near the town of Slavonski Brod on the highway between Zagreb and the Serbian border. The road is a key artery in the summer for tourists and foreign workers returning home. Authorities have detained the driver, who apparently fell asleep while driving. The bus, which was traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to the capital of Kosovo could be seen flipped over the grass. The injured were transferred to a local hospital, where one official said eight of them were in serious condition.