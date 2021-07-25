Average prices of gas in U.S. rises to $3.22 per gallon

CAMARILLO, California (KWWL) — The past two weeks has seen gas prices jump by two cents across the country. As of Sunday, the average price of gas in the U.S. is $3.22 per gallon.

That's 98 cents higher than it was this time last year. One reason for this jump may be that the supply of gas has become abundant according to Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey. They say this could make the price of gas continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Nationwide, San Francisco holds the highest average price for gas at $4.39 per gallon, while Baton Rouge, Louisiana sits at an average of $2.71 per gallon, the lowest average in the country. Last week saw gas in Iowa sit at $2.98 per gallon, after rising by more than two cents.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.