Authorities identify victims in Wisconsin triple homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victims of a triple homicide in far western Wisconsin. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies of 24-year-old Peng Lor, 24-year-old Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday by two workers of the Milestone Quarry. The quarry is located near West Salem, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border. La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf called the deaths a “targeted act” but has not said how they died. He believes the three victims were killed sometime Thursday night or early Friday. Investigators want to see if any cameras recorded vehicles in the area at that time.