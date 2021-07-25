Dressel wins gold for U.S. Olympic swimming; Titmus beats Ledecky in 400 meter freestyle

TOKYO, Japan (KWWL) — Caeleb Dressel began his quest for six gold medals in swimming Sunday night, while 5-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky found herself in a very unusual position. Second place.

Dressel led off an American victory in the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics. Where the 4 man team posted a winning time of 3 minutes and 8.97 seconds. The third fastest time in relay history at the games.

Ledecky suffered her first Olympic loss to Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, after she chased her down in the 400 meter freestyle, to win one of the most anticipated races of the Summer Games. Ledecky settled for silver.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.