90s through July 25

So far this summer, there have been plenty of 90° days across eastern Iowa. Here's a look at the number of days through 7/25/2021.

Waterloo certainly stands out as the most day for the year. Part of this could be tied to the worst drought conditions in the viewing area. Click here to learn more about why Waterloo's sensor seems warmer than everywhere else.

So where does this stand compared to other years, through July 25? Not overly impressive, in fact.

For Waterloo, 21 days is tied for the 15th most 90° plus days year-to-date. The average is just about 12.

For Dubuque, there have only been six days so far this year, which is pretty typical (seven is the average). Dubuque is tied for 20th most 90s to date.

Data in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City does not go back as far as Waterloo and Dubuque.

