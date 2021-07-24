Union Dubuque FC brings international flavor to Iowa soccer scene

DUBUQUE (KWWL) – For Italian Matteo Gigliozzi playing in the United States has been something special.

“It's like a dream for me. I love it,” says Gigliozzi, the college goaltender who has spent his summer playing for semi-pro team Union Dubuque FC.

Clarke College coach Mike Paye is in his second year running the team, a squad with a lot of International flavor with nearly 15 countries represented.

“I've got guys from England, got guys from Italy,” says Paye, “I've got guys from Brazil.”

The Brazilian contigent includes midfielder Lorran de Almeida, one of Paye's players at Clarke, who believes the experience of playing on such a diverse team will pay dividends.

“It's really good to have this kind of environment because you'll see the backgrounds of the other people,” says Almeida, “and it helps you to focus.”

Gigliotty, who helped the team finish off a fifth place finish out of 12 teams in the Midwest Premier League, agrees.

“Italy has a different mentality to play soccer,” he says, “America has another type of mentality to play soccer, and I like to see the differences."

“All these kids, they're after one thing, to get better,” says Paye.

That's definitely true for Gigliozzi who hopes to take his game as far as possible. He believes playing some higher competition, such as the pro team from Chicago coming to Dubuque next weekend, will get him closer to his dreams.

“I want to challenge myself to play the highest soccer I can.”

Union Dubuque FC's finishes the season against Chicago House AC at the Dubuque Soccer Complex on Saturday at 5 PM.