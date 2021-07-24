TRACKING: Lower humidity Sunday; Hot temperatures continue

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. A weak front is moving through the area, which will ushering in drier air which means it will not be as humid. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s with a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot, but not as humid. High temperatures are back in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points will be in the lower to middle 60s, so the heat index won’t be much higher than the actual air temperatures. The wind will be northwest 5-15 mph. It's going to be hazy as well from western wildfire smoke.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear once again with lows in the 60s.

Next Week: The humidity returns with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s through at least the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the week with highs in the lower to upper 90s, and heat index values exceeding 105° at times.

There is a slight chance of storms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and again on Thursday. Overall the pattern will be dry.