TRACKING: Heat Advisory for this afternoon

A Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of Eastern Iowa from noon until 7 PM today.

Today: A couple chances for showers and maybe a few storms this morning and then again, this afternoon. The northern counties have the best chance at seeing rain this morning, with no severe weather expected. Our southern counties may see the afternoon rain, with a few strong storms possible. If storms do become severe, hazards would include large hail and damaging wind gusts. Another important topic is the heat and humidity for today. High temperatures warm to the low to mid 90s, with dew points in the low to mid 70s. That means, heat indices are likely around 100-105 degrees. If you’ll be outdoors today, stay hydrated, wear loose fitted clothing, and take breaks often inside an air-conditioned building. Winds are out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A cool front sweeps through, leading to less humid conditions overnight. Skies clear somewhat and winds shift out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Lows fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot to end the weekend. Northwest winds are at 5-10 mph. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 90s. Dew points are in the 60s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies stick around Sunday night. Low temperatures remain in the mid 60s.

Monday: We start the work week off with a chance of showers and storms. Dew points are right back near 70 degrees, so it’ll feel uncomfortable outside. High temperatures are in the low 90s, with a south wind at 5-10 mph.

This Week: Midweek looks to be a scorcher with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s and dew points in the low to mid 70s. A couple chances for showers and storms dot the 10 Day Forecast.